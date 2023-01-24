Wind advisory in place for our CBS 42 viewing area tonight as a strong cold front brings rain and wind to the state overnight. Wind will be the primary threat.

The reason for the strong winds is this potent low level jet that will enhance our winds. By midnight through 6am we could easily have wind gusts up to 40-45 mph. This could cause some minor wind damage, toss yard décor around, and possibly cause a few power outages.

The greatest chance for any tornadoes will be to our south, from Selma to Montgomery and southeast. We have had some major storms roll through Houston, TX and Southern Louisiana tonight leaving a path of damage behind. Those same storms will move into southwest Alabama close to midnight tonight.