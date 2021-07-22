Woman shot in Birmingham, police on scene at Stouts Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are currently at the scene of a shooting in Birmingham.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Stouts Road following a report of a shot person, according to Truman Fitzgerald, Media Relations Officer for the Birmingham Police Department.

Once on scene, police found a woman inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue have transported the victim to a local hospital.

The incident is “believed to be domestic in nature,” according to Fitzgerald.

Continue to check back with CBS 42, as this is a developing story.