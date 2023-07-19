Tonight: Lows stay warm in the upper 70s. A few spots may have a challenge to fall out of the 80s as dew points are holding in the mid to upper 70s right now.



Tomorrow: Heat advisory remains in place until 9pm as dangerous heat continues. Highs will climb into the upper 80s with feels like temperatures between 105°-110°.





Friday: Sticky and hot as this ridge of high pressure continues influence our temperatures. Although it will stay dry much of the day Friday, it will be humid. Heat index or feels like temperatures will again creep into the low 100s. Temps will be in the mid 90s, but it will feel hotter.