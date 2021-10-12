WATCH: UAB provides plan for new Cooper Green clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a media Q&A Tuesday, officials with UAB Medicine and Jefferson County discussed the plans for the new Cooper Green Mercy Health Services clinic.

Chief Strategy Officer for the UAB Health System David Randall and Deputy County Manager for Human and Community Services Walter Jackson detailed the plans for the clinic which is planned to open to the public in 2025.

Randall said the estimated costs for the demolition of the previous Cooper Green clinic and the building of the latest one will be between $55-65 million. The money will come from patient revenue as well as from bonds issued by the Cooper Green University Authority that are backed by Jefferson County.

