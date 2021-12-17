WATCH LIVE: UAB pediatric expert talks seasonal illnesses, COVID-19 in younger patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama Birmingham will be hosting another weekly Q&A with doctors to discuss the latest health updates.

Dr. Candice Dye, pediatrician at UAB and Children’s of Alabama, will discuss seasonal illnesses, such as flu and RSV, as well as COVID-19 in pediatric patients.

UAB’s drive-in vaccine site at the Hoover Met will close on Friday. Vaccinations will continue to be available at several sites on UAB’s campus. Click here for information and appointments.

The 9 a.m. Q&A will be streamed in the video player above.