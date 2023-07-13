BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is advising community members to stay alert when it comes to mosquitoes and the West Nile virus.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause illness in people and animals. While 80% of human cases are asymptomatic, many people can develop West Nile fever. A small percentage of people sickened by West Nile virus can develop a severe form of infection, which can result in hospitalization and death, according to LDH.

“We see cases of West Nile every year,” said state epidemiologist Theresa Sokol. “It is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.”

Sokol said symptoms can include flu-like symptoms such as fever, body aches, muscle weakness, disorientation, chills, headache, fatigue, diarrhea and more.

According to the Louisiana Arbovirus Summary Report on the LDH website, there has been two confirmed human cases in the state of Louisiana for 2023, with one being in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to the CDC, 36 total human cases have been reported so far in 2023, with two in Georgia and one in South Carolina.

Sokol said not all parishes report mosquito numbers due to it being based on different mosquito abatement districts, so the number may actually be higher. With the numbers, LDH advises the community to be careful.

“We like to send out information just sort of a reminder to the general public that West Nile is an endemic disease. Here it is locally transmitted,” Sokol said.

LDH advises wearing mosquito repellent on exposed skin, long sleeves clothing for protection and also even helping reduce the mosquito populations by protecting your home.

Health officials also suggests contacting local mosquito abatement districts to report mosquito problem areas. For more information click here.