BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)–The seasons may be changing, but one thing that never changes is the need for blood.

The American Red Cross is asking for donors for the remainder of March, saying “Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.”

Donors of all blood types are encouraged to make an appointment and participate, especially type O donors and platelet donors. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Donors are able to benefit the community, but they also have the potential of benefiting personally. All who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma during the month of March will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. They will also be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to be one of five donors to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card.

More details about the drawing can be found at rcblood.org/help.

Below are the upcoming blood donation opportunity times and locations for March 16-31.

Calhoun

Anniston

3/22/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Public Library of Anniston & Calhoun County, 108 East 10th Street

Oxford

3/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Ln

Etowah

Gadsden

3/21/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Church of the Highlands Gadsden Campus, 4409 Airport Rd

3/28/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Gadsden Regional Medical Center, 1007 Goodyear Avenue

3/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gadsden Mall – Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive

Hale

Moundville

3/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hale County High School, 50 Wildcat Way (Highway 69 South)

Shelby

Alabaster

3/20/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Ballantrae Community at Westwood Baptist Church, 1155 Alabaster Blvd.

3/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/18/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/19/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/20/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/21/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Ascension St. Vincent’s One Nineteen, 7191 Cahaba Valley Road

3/21/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/21/2023: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 4887 Valleydale Rd

3/22/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/24/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/25/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/26/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/27/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/28/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/29/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

3/31/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

Columbiana

3/20/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shelby Baptist Association, 205 Walton Street

Montevallo

3/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Montevallo Community Drive at Provenance Church, 604 Main Street

Pelham

3/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 2000 Pelham Park Boulevard

Jefferson

Bessemer

3/28/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Medical West, 995 9th Avenue SW

Birmingham

3/16/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

3/17/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Grandview Medical Center, 3690 Grandview Parkway

3/17/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

3/17/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grandview Medical Center, 3690 Grandview Parkway

3/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Homewood, 1728 Oxmoor Road

3/20/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

3/21/2023: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

3/22/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Children’s of Alabama, 1600 7th Avenue South

3/23/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

3/24/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

3/26/2023: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sixth Avenue Baptist Church, 1101 Martin Luther King Drive SW

3/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Rd.

3/27/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

3/30/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

3/31/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Women’s Building, 2010 Brookwood Medical Center Dr

3/31/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

Gardendale

3/23/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gardendale High School, 800 Main Street

Trussville

3/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trussville Community at Trussville Civic Center, 5381 Trussville Clay Rd.

3/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trussville Public Library, 201 Parkway Drive

Saint Clair

Cropwell

3/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coosa Valley Baptist Church, 3607 Martin St. S

Moody

3/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Moody, 902 Church Street

Pell City

3/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Duran South Jr High, 309 Williamson Drive

3/29/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 19th St. Rec Hall, 405 19th St. S

Talladega

Lincoln

3/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln High School, 78989 Al Hwy 77

Talladega

3/16/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Talladega College-Student Center, Talladega College, 627 W.Battle St

Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa

3/20/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., University Mall, 1701 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 100

3/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., University of Alabama Nursing School, 650 University BLVD East

3/28/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., University of Alabama Kappa Alpha Order, 416 University Blvd

3/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Evolve Tuscaloosa, 680 6th Avenue NE

Walker

Jasper