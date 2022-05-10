BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Red Cross is asking for the public’s help getting blood donations ahead of summer.

In an effort to incentivize donations, anyone who donates through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and be entered to win a travel trailer camper. Those who donate between May 20-31 will receive a 20 oz Red Cross aluminum water bottle.

Below are upcoming blood donation opportunities across central Alabama:

Calhoun

Anniston

5/18/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Baptist Church of Saks, 4723 Saks Rd.

Jacksonville

5/26/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jacksonville Community Center, 501 Alexandria Rd SW, A

Oxford

5/16/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Ln

5/23/2022: noon – 6 p.m., Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Ln

_______________

Etowah

Gadsden

5/16/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gadsden Mall- Premiere Cinemas, Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Dr.

_______________

Jefferson

Birmingham

5/15/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Homewood, 1728 Oxmoor Rd.

5/16/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

5/16/2022: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cahaba Brewing Company, 4500 5th Ave S

5/17/2022: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

5/18/2022: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

5/19/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

5/20/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Homewood Parks and Recreation, 1632 Oxmoor Rd.

5/20/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

5/23/2022: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mountain Brook YMCA, 2401 20th Place South

5/23/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

5/23/2022: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 3rd Floor Galleria Towers, 3000 Riverchase Galleria

5/24/2022: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

5/24/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Rd.

5/25/2022: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

5/25/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southminster Presbyterian Church, 1124 Montgomery Hwy

5/26/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

5/27/2022: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Grandview Medical Center, 3690 Grandview Pkwy

5/27/2022: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Vestavia Hills Elementary West, 1965 Merryvale Rd.

5/27/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S

5/31/2022: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., University of Alabama Birmingham, 1802 6th Ave South

Homewood

5/26/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trak Shak at Lee Community Center, 1828 25th Ct. S.

Trussville

5/23/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trussville Community at Trussville Civic Center, 5381 Trussville Clay Rd.

5/24/2022: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., YMCA Trussville, 5920 Valley Rd.

5/27/2022: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trussville Public Library, 201 Pkwy Dr.

_______________

Marshall

Guntersville

5/17/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – Guntersville, 4961 Spring Creek Dr.

_______________

Saint Clair

Cropwell

5/19/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coosa Valley Baptist Church, 3609 Martin St. S

Pell City

5/25/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 19th St. Rec Hall, 405 19th St. S

_______________

Shelby

Alabaster

5/18/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Shelby Baptist Physician’s Center, 1000 First Street North

5/20/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Gym Time, 244 1st St. SW

Birmingham

5/15/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/16/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/17/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/18/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/20/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/21/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/22/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/23/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/24/2022: noon – 6 p.m., Jefferson State Community College Student Nurses Association at the Judy Merritt Building, 4600 Valleydale Rd.

5/24/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/25/2022: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/27/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/28/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/29/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/30/2022: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

5/31/2022: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Birmingham Blood Donation Center, 700 Caldwell Trace

Pelham

5/20/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Maranatha Stone & Floors, 140 Commerce Court

5/25/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pelham Public Library, 2000 Pelham Park Boulevard

_______________

Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa

5/19/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Benjamin Barnes YMCA, 2939 18th Street

5/26/2022: noon – 5 p.m., Cyrpress Inn- Pavilion, 501 Rice Mine Rd. N

_______________

Walker

Cordova

5/20/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cordova City Hall, 154 Main Street

Jasper

5/18/2022: noon – 6 p.m., Walker Baptist Medical Center, 3400 Hwy 78

_______________

Winston

Haleyville

5/25/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., City of Haleyville, 911 21st Street