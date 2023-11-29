BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — November is COPD Awareness Month and local doctors are helping raise awareness about prevention and treatment.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a variable lung condition. It’s characterized by chronic respiratory systems such as shortness of breath and cough, due to abnormalities of the airways that cause persistent often progressive airflow obstruction. Doctors say COPD is a culmination of genetic and environmental exposures over a lifetime that damage the lungs and alter normal development.

Health experts say people 40 and up are mostly impacted and more women compared to men. For more information, click here.

You can learn more by watching the video player above.