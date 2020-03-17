YMCA of Greater Birmingham preparing to temporarily convert to childcare for health care workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The YMCA of Greater Birmingham is preparing to temporarily convert to an all-day child care center for first responders and health care workers.

According to a press release sent out by the group, the childcare center would serve those working at four local hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

As the YMCA prepares for the temporary transition, there’s no specific date that the service will become available. The childcare will become available if it becomes a “significant need.”

The YMCA is requesting members continue to pay their membership fees during the gym’s closure. The membership fees fund outreach efforts for the organization throughout the year.

