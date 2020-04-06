Xerox teams up with medical company to make ventilators

(WIAT & CNN) Xerox is joining forces with a medical technology company to mass produce ventilators.

Xerox is teaming up with Vortran Medical Technology to mass produce up to a million ventaliators in the coming months.

While the “GO2VENT” is not replacement for Intensive Care Unit Ventilators, they can help patients who do not yet need or longer need an ICU level ventilator.



Xerox will make the FDA approved devices at is facility outside of Rochester, New York.

While Vortran will continue making them at its facility in Sacramento, California.