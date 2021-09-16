Woman with alleged Daikin chemical exposure injuries has died from COVID-19 complications

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman who blamed the Daikin-America plant in Decatur for injuries she sustained after an alleged chemical exposure has died of COVID-19 complications.

The attorney for the family, Randy Ferguson confirmed Darby Dockery died Monday evening from COVID-19. He said she had been put in a medically induced coma but her lungs and kidneys shut down.

News 19 spoke with Dockery in August about her alleged chemical exposure on the job at Daikin in 2019 that left her struggling to stay alive with lungs that hardly function on their own.

Dockery used a concentrator, oxygen tank and tubes to get through her days. She had also been on the transplant list for a double lung transplant.

The 37-year-old leaves behind her husband and three daughters.

When News 19 spoke with her she said her biggest worry was leaving her children.

Ferguson also said that the family’s lawsuit against Daikin scheduled to go to trial next spring will continue.