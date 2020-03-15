1  of  41
Closings
Alabaster City Schools ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Bessemer City Schools Bessemer City Schools Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Birmingham City Schools Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Early Head Start Fairfield City Schools Greater Birmingham Humane Society Head Start Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Homewood City School Jefferson County Schools Jefferson County Schools LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS McWane Science Center Mountain Brook City Schools Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Oneonta City Schools Pelham City Schools Pell City Schools Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Shelby County Schools Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema St. Clair County Schools State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena Tarrant City Schools The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Vestavia City Schools Village 2 Village 10K

Wind Creek closing voluntarily for 24 hours after patron tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Kendra Day

Posted: / Updated:

Joyce Genry, left, and her mother Christine Breaden play games at Wind Creek Wetumpka shortly after its opening Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013, in Wetumpka, Ala. The hotel will open in early 2014. The Poarch Creek Indians say Wind Creek Wetumpka features 85,000 square feet of casino space with more than 2,500 electronic games. A centerpiece of the new casino is a 16,000-gallon shark tank. The property includes five restaurants, as well as a 20-story hotel that will start opening in stages. (AP Photo/The Montgomery Advertiser, Amanda Sowards) NO SALES

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WKRG) – Wind Creek will close all of its properties Sunday at 6 a.m. for a 24 hour deep cleaning after a visitor who stayed at Wind Creek Resort in Wetumpka last month tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All properties will reopen Monday at 6 a.m and will follow the “social distancing” practice.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories