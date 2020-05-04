WHO separating COVID-19 fact from fiction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There are a lot of theories about the spread and treatment of COVID-19, and the World Health Organization is helping people stay informed about what’s fact and what’s fiction.
The organization has addressed questions recently about whether certain household items can prevent the spread of COVID-19 or whether certain insects can spread it.
They’re also offering advice for diabetics, who are considered a group at a high risk for developing severe cases of COVID-19 if they catch it.
Some of the advice the WHO is offering for diabetics also applies to anyone, regardless of condition.
