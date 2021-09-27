Who can get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster in Alabama?

A 5-dose vial of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is displayed at a mobile clinic hosted by McDonald’s and the California Department of the Public Health on September 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. – California leads the nation with the lowest rate of Covid-19 transmission as unvaccinated people continue to be more likely infected and hospitalized than those vaccinated. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WHNT) — After Friday’s announcement that Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot is authorized for many across the nation, some Alabamians were left wondering whether or not they fall into the approved categories for a third dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the third dose for people in certain categories who have also completed the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series and are at least six months past the initial doses.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says these groups should get the booster if they have completed the criteria above:

Individuals 65 and older

Residents in long-term care settings

People aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

ADPH says the groups listed below may get a booster shot:

People aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions based on their individual benefits and risks

Individuals 18 to 64 who are at increased risks of COVID-19 exposure or transmission due to their workplaces or congregate settings, including but not limited to, health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery store workers, and those in homeless shelters or prisons

Underlying conditions or high-risk medical conditions listed by ADPH include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung diseases including COPD, asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis, and pulmonary hypertension; dementia or other neurological conditions; diabetes; down syndrome; heart conditions like heart failure or coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies or hypertension; HIV infection; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system); liver disease; overweight and obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease or thalassemia; smoking, current or former; solid organ or blood stem cell transplant; stroke or cerebrovascular disease; and substance use disorders.

No data regarding mixing Pfizer booster shots with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines were reviewed.

For a list of available vaccine clinics near you, ADPH encourages everyone to text your zip code to 438829 or visit www.vaccines.gov. People seeking booster doses should call ahead to determine whether or not the vaccine being administered is Pfizer.