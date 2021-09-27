BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While the majority of pharmacies, clinics and hospital systems offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, fewer are giving out third doses.

The CDC currently advises third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 years of age or older and individuals ages 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions or at high risk for occupational or institutional exposure. In order to get the third vaccine, individuals need to have completed the Pfizer vaccination sequence; those who received Johnson & Johnson or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are not eligible.

UAB Hospital recently reopened the Hoover Met and Faith Chapel drive-thru vaccination sites in September and is offering free first, second and third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can find more information about UAB’s vaccine programs and schedule an appointment here.

Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will offer first, second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine free of charge on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m as well as on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Both CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens offer free first and second shots to eligible individuals as well as booster shots for select individuals. For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here. Walgreens also offers free drive-thru testing, as does CVS.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are also offering free third shots in addition to first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more, click here.

To find other locations or for more information on vaccine production and distribution, you can use the CDC’s vaccine finder website here.