WATCH: Woodfin, health officials discuss new vaccination site at Parker High School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Dr. Sarah Nafzinger with UAB, Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan will all discuss the newest vaccination site in the city on Wednesday.

Sullivan will receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before addressing the media at Parker High School.

Parker High School has been established as UAB Medicine’s third community vaccination site along with the Hoover Met and UAB’s Highland Hospital.

UAB is looking for volunteers to help at the school and other sites to help administer the doses. This is expected to be mentioned by health officials speaking at the press conference.

The opening of the site comes after the Alabama Department of Health Department announced there have been 372,626 cases of COVID-19 across the state since the pandemic began back in March.

UAB also released their COVID-19 vaccine dashboard to the public earlier this week.

As of Wednesday, only 954,225 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to Alabama with only 497,705 being administered. Health officials say around 1.5 million Alabamians are now eligible for the vaccine but will likely have to wait to receive either dose.

Appointments can be made with UAB by clicking here.

The press conference can be viewed in the player above starting at 1 p.m.