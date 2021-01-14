Watch: West Alabama regional COVID-19 update

A livestream will be available within this web story.

WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama will host a COVID-19 regional healthcare update Thursday morning.

The webinar will take place at 10 a.m. Topics will include updated numbers, COVID-19 procedures at the various facilities, and response.

Presenters include Paul Betz, Chief Operating Officer of DCH Health System; Dr. Marcia Pugh, CEO/Administrator of Greene County Health System; and Douglas Brewer, CEO/Administrator of Whitfield Regional Hospital.