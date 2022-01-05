WATCH: UAB to transition some in-person visits online in order to minimize COVID-19 spread

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine has announced a change to help minimize the recent spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Hospital staff says they will be converting some of its in-person clinical visits into telehealth appointments “where possible” to avoid a rise in Omicron-related cases amongst patients, caregivers and its medical staff.

This comes a day after Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris addressed the media regarding the latest variant of the coronavirus. He said hospitals across the state are dealing with unprecedented numbers of infected healthcare workers due to the Omicron variant being so contagious. Harris also predicted that most Alabamians will be infected by the virus at some point.

Dr. Irfan Asif, associate dean for primary care and rural health at UAB, participated in a Q&A session regarding the changes.

Dr. Asif says UAB plans to have this transition run through the end of January in hopes the spike of cases falls back down.

