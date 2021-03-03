WATCH: UAB to provide update on COVID-19 efforts in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine will provide a coronavirus update Wednesday.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger, the vice president of Clinical Support Services at UAB, will discuss the universities ongoing vaccination efforts at Parker, UAB Hospital-Highlands and the Hoover Met’s current status of hospital operations.

As of March 3, Alabama has confirmed 389,772 cases and 7,872 deaths related to the coronavirus. Over 2.3 million people have been tested since the pandemic began last year. Almost a million vaccines have been administered.

You can watch the full Q&A session in the video player above starting at 11:15 a.m.