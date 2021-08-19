WATCH: UAB to hold discussion on vaccinations and pregnancy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine held a Q&A session to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and how it affects pregnancies.

Dr. Audra Williams, an assistant professor in UAB’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Jodie Dionne, the associate director of UAB’s Global Health in the Center for Women’s Reproductive Health, and Dr. Jessica Grayson, an assistant professor in the UAB Department of Otolaryngology answered questions relating to the vaccine, pregnancies, breastfeeding and fertility.

UAB is currently housing 39 unvaccinated pregnant women who have tested positive for COVID-19. 10 of which are currently being held in the ICU with seven of those being on ventilators. There are currently no fully vaccinated pregnant women in the ICU, according to UAB.

The doctors stressed the importance of getting vaccinated if women are planning on getting pregnant or already are saying that there is no added risk to women if they do get the vaccine.

“The benefits of the vaccine have been shown to outweigh the risk,” Dr. Williams said.

Dr. Grayson discussed her recent pregnancy during which she received the vaccine and says she had a normal pregnancy and her child is healthy. She said getting the vaccine was the best decision to keep her family safe.

“I did not want to put my unborn baby at risk. I did not want to leave my unborn child without a mother. I did not want to leave my preschooler without a mom because of getting COVID. I didn’t want my preschooler to carry with them any guilt about potentially giving COVID to mom if they got it at school,” Dr. Grayson said.

The CDC and several other health organizations have recently come out with recommendations for pregnant women to get vaccinated. The doctors cited mentioned several studies that back the notion that vaccinations do not pose an added threat to pregnancies or fertility.

“Clearly, you would not give an unstudied vaccine to a pregnant woman,” Dr. Dionne said.

You can watch the full Q&A in the video player above.