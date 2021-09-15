WATCH: UAB to discuss new drive-thru vaccination sites in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine held a Q&A session to discuss its new drive-thru vaccination sites across the Birmingham metro area.

The two new sites will be opening in Hoover and Wylam. The Wylam location will be at Faith Chapel on Lexington Street and will accept appointments starting next week.

Dr. Sarah Nafzinger, the vice president of clinical support services at UAB, took questions during the live discussion and also addressed the latest developments in the pandemic.

Dr. Nafzinger said that hospitalizations in the state are starting to go down but at the same time, the number of children testing positive is on the rise.

UAB will be opening the sites to combat the low vaccination rate in the state, Alabama currently has around a 40% rate according to Dr. Nafzinger, and to give those who are eligible the chance to get their booster shots of the vaccine.

