WATCH: UAB public health expert provides update on omicron, COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine provided an update on the omicron variant and COVID-19 projections around the area Tuesday morning.

Dr. Suzanne Judd, a professor and epidemiologist at the UAB School of Public Health, discussed updates on the omicron surge and COVID-19 projections Monday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported there are now 1,064,536 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state as of Monday, in addition to over 50,000 hospitalizations, and 16,734 confirmed deaths connected to the virus since the pandemic first began in 2020.

53 COVID-positive patients were reportedly in Children’s of Alabama care on Monday, a new record high for the hospital. This was the hospitals fourth record high in the last week.

