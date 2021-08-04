WATCH: UAB hosts COVID-19 Q&A session with local hospitals, JCDH

FILE – In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine will be hosting a Q&A session regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

UAB will be joined by leaders from eight local hospitals as well as the Jefferson County Department of Health, including Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson.

Alabama remains at the bottom for vaccination rate in the country and cases and hospitalizations have seen a sharp increase in recent weeks. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said there is potential for stricter guidelines and possible mask mandates returning if this trend continues.

All but two of the 67 counties in Alabama have been marked as “high risk” for contraction rate of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard.

