WATCH: UAB holds briefing on latest COVID-19 update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Monday, UAB medical experts will give us the latest update on the current state of COVID-19.

Doctors Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., MPH: Division Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases; Mark Wilson, M.D.: Jefferson County Health Officer; and Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: professor of Emergency Medicine, co-director UAB Hospital Emergency Management committee will speak.

This comes as the overall COVID-19 case count reaches 25,892, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. In addition, ADPH believes 13,508 coronavirus patients have recovered.

Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said coronavirus cases are rising in the county.

“This is not moving in the right direction,” Wilson said.

Dr. Wilson said case numbers are rising and it is not because of more testing. It is a result of businesses reopening and Memorial Day travel.

At this time, Jefferson County is not actively considering reverting back to previous health orders or curfews however, the department is asking the public to do its part in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re depending on people to do the right thing as part of the team here to protect each other,” Dr. Wilson said. “So we need everybody’s help.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

