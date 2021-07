BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing Childersburg man who was last seen in Birmingham.

Cassidy John Green, 36, has not been seen since the morning of July 23 while he was walking in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue North. Green was last seen wearing grey pants, black Adidas sandals and an unknown colored shirt.