WATCH: UAB doctors provide latest on COVID-19 hospitalizations, vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Doctors with UAB Medicine held a Q&A session Wednesday to discuss the latest news regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rachael Lee, an epidemiologist, and Dr. Russell Griffin, a professor in UAB’s School of Public Health, answered questions surrounding the hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as well as the vaccine.

UAB Hospital has seen a slow decrease in hospitalizations recently and the doctors say that now is the time to get vaccinated.

“Now is the time to get vaccinated because the longer we allow more variants the chance to form, the longer this pandemic is going to be spread out,” Dr. Griffin said. “If we can get people vaccinated, if we can prevent another variant from forming…then we can stop this pandemic.”

