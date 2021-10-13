WATCH: UAB doctors discuss study into impact of Delta variant on pregnancies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine will be holding a Q&A session Wednesday to discuss the early finding from a study that looks at the Delta variant of COVID-19 and its impact on pregnancies.

Dr. Akila Subramaniam and Dr. Jodie Dionne will answer questions surrounding the topics of the study. You can read the entire study by clicking here.

“Pregnant women are a high-risk population with low-vaccination rates overall,” said Dr. Dionne. “There is misinformation circulating that causes doubt in the vaccines or downplays the effect of the virus. This study highlights how dangerous contracting the virus, especially the Delta variant, can be for the mom and baby.”

“We saw an alarming increase in pregnant patients hospitalized with the Delta variant in July and August,” said Dr. Subramaniam. “Even more, many of our patients were delivering pre-term because of the effects of the virus on these women.”

UAB Hospital is currently caring for 47 patients with active COVID-19 infections.

You can watch the full Q&A session in the video player above starting at 1:30 p.m.