WATCH: UAB doctor provides details on new omicron variant of COVID-19

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine will be holding a Q&A session regarding the new omicron variant of COVID-19.

The variant was first reported in South Africa and the World Health Organization has since labeled it a “variant of concern” due to its high transmission rate and resistance to the vaccine. The US has already banned travel to at least eight African countries.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo will be answering questions regarding omicron as well as the pandemic in general following the Thanksgiving holiday festivities.

You can watch the full Q&A with Dr. Marrazzo in the video player above starting at 11 a.m.