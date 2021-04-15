WATCH: UAB doctor answers questions on herd immunity targets, COVID-19 models, trends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine held a Q&A session to address the latest COVID-19 models and trends Thursday.

Dr. Suzanne Judd, a professor at UAB’s School of Public Health, took questions from the media.

Along with the latest COVID-19 models and trends, Judd discussed herd immunity targets, the impact of large outdoor gatherings on herd immunity, and a possibility of returning to normalcy.





The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced that 404,631 cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began over a year ago and 8,453 people have lost their lives.

The full conference is available in the video player above.