WATCH: UAB doctor answers questions on herd immunity targets, COVID-19 models, trends

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB Medicine held a Q&A session to address the latest COVID-19 models and trends Thursday.

Dr. Suzanne Judd, a professor at UAB’s School of Public Health, took questions from the media.

Along with the latest COVID-19 models and trends, Judd discussed herd immunity targets, the impact of large outdoor gatherings on herd immunity, and a possibility of returning to normalcy.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced that 404,631 cases have been reported in the state since the pandemic began over a year ago and 8,453 people have lost their lives.

The full conference is available in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES