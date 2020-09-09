WATCH: UA provides update on COVID-19 testing, added support for quarantined students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama will be updating the public on coronavirus testing on all campuses in the UA System.

Dr. Richard Friend, the dean of UA’s college of community health sciences, will be providing the update as well as added support for those members of campus currently quarantining.

As of now, 3,351 students, faculty and staff have tested positive for the virus across the UA System.

