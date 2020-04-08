WATCH: Tuscaloosa cancellation of events extended through May 31

April 8, 2020 town hall meeting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced the extended cancellation of events through May 31st, during a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

This includes all events hosted by or on property owned by the city. The city says all crucial city operation meetings will be “hosted remotely and live-streamed to the public.” The mayor did not specify whether this extension includes the city lock down. For any questions or concerns, contact Tuscaloosa 311.

