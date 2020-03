TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) Tuscaloosa County officials held a special-called commission meeting in the chambers Monday afternoon regarding the coronavirus.

Once the meeting was complete, Tuscaloosa County leaders held a press conference to announce plans and preparations in place to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, Tuscaloosa County has 3 confirmed cases.

For the latest on the coronavirus cases in the state of Alabama, visit.