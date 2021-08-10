WATCH: Tuberville invites doctors to answer questions regarding COVID-19, vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville will be hosting a live Q&A discussion with several doctors to address concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process.
Sen. Tuberville has invited three medical professionals to answer questions including an infectious disease doctor and OBGYN from Anniston and a pediatrician from Dothan.
The senator has been advocating for Alabamians to get the vaccine, saying it will help slow the spread of the virus and lower hospitalizations.
You can watch the full Q&A discussion in the player above starting at 12 p.m.