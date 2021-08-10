WATCH: Tuberville invites doctors to answer questions regarding COVID-19, vaccines

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaking on what he views as the shortcomings of the Biden administration, ranging from the economy to immigration. (Courtesy Tommy Tuberville)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville will be hosting a live Q&A discussion with several doctors to address concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process.

Sen. Tuberville has invited three medical professionals to answer questions including an infectious disease doctor and OBGYN from Anniston and a pediatrician from Dothan.

The senator has been advocating for Alabamians to get the vaccine, saying it will help slow the spread of the virus and lower hospitalizations.

Folks – please get educated about the vaccine. I trust the science and have been vaccinated and I encourage you to do the same. It will slow the spread and keep people out of hospitals. https://t.co/IZp46IPyh2 — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) August 4, 2021

You can watch the full Q&A discussion in the player above starting at 12 p.m.