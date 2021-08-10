WATCH: Tuberville invites doctors to answer questions regarding COVID-19, vaccines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville speaking on what he views as the shortcomings of the Biden administration, ranging from the economy to immigration. (Courtesy Tommy Tuberville)

October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sen. Tommy Tuberville will be hosting a live Q&A discussion with several doctors to address concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination process.

Sen. Tuberville has invited three medical professionals to answer questions including an infectious disease doctor and OBGYN from Anniston and a pediatrician from Dothan.

The senator has been advocating for Alabamians to get the vaccine, saying it will help slow the spread of the virus and lower hospitalizations.

You can watch the full Q&A discussion in the player above starting at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES