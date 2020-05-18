WATCH: Trump meets with White House Opportunity Revitalization Council regarding COVID-19 impact

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Spain records its lowest daily death toll in 2 months.

— Major Raphael exhibition in Italy to reopen, extend run.

— Venice Biennale postpones architectural festival; film festival still on.

— Britain pledges to trace contacts of everyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization bowed to calls Monday from most of its member states to launch an independent probe into how it managed the international response to the coronavirus, which has been clouded by finger-pointing between the U.S. and China over a pandemic that has killed over 300,000 people and leveled the global economy.

The “comprehensive evaluation,” sought by a coalition of African, European and other countries, is intended to review “lessons learned” from WHO’s coordination of the global response to COVID-19, but would stop short of looking into contentious issues such as the origins of the new coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed he has proof suggesting the coronavirus originated in a lab in China while the scientific community has insisted all evidence to date shows the virus likely jumped into humans from animals.

WHO’s normally bureaucratic annual assembly this week has been overshadowed by mutual recriminations and political sniping between the U.S. and China. Trump has repeatedly attacked WHO, claiming that it helped China conceal the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in its early stages. Several Republican lawmakers have called on WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday it was time to be frank about why COVID-19 has “spun out of control.”

“There was a failure by this organization to obtain the information that the world needed and that failure cost many lives,” Azar said. Speaking hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced China would provide $2 billion to help respond to the outbreak and its economic fallout, Azar said the U.S. had allocated $9 billion to coronavirus containment efforts around the world.

Tedros said he would launch an independent evaluation of WHO’s response “at the earliest appropriate moment” — alluding to findings published Monday in a first report by an oversight advisory body commissioned to look into WHO’s response.

The 11-page report raised questions such as whether WHO’s warning system for alerting the world to outbreaks is adequate, and suggested member states might need to “reassess” WHO’s role in providing travel advice to countries.

The Trump administration has claimed that WHO criticized a U.S. travel ban that Trump ordered on people arriving from China.

In his opening remarks at the WHO meeting, Tedros held firm and sought to focus on the bigger troubles posed by the outbreak, saying “we have been humbled by this very small microbe.”

“This contagion exposes the fault lines, inequalities, injustices and contradictions of our modern world,” Tedros said. “And geopolitical divisions have been thrown into sharp relief.”

China, meanwhile, sought to divert attention to its renewed efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic, with Xi announcing the $2 billion outlay over two years to fight it. Last year, China donated about $86 million to WHO.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot characterized China’s newly announced contribution as “a token to distract from calls from a growing number of nations demanding accountability for the Chinese government’s failure to meet its obligations.” He said that since China was “the source” of the outbreak, it had “a special responsibility to pay more and give more.”

Xi insisted that China had acted with “openness, transparency and responsibility” when the epidemic was detected in Wuhan. He said China had give all relevant outbreak data to WHO and other countries, including the virus’s genetic sequence, “in a most timely fashion.”

Xi said that in recent weeks, China has dispatched medical supplies to more than 50 African countries and that 46 Chinese medical teams were currently on the continent helping local officials.

Other world leaders including the presidents of France, South Korea and South Africa and Germany’s chancellor were also piped in to throw their support to the WHO, which has been put on the defensive from a Trump administration that has blamed it for mishandling the outbreak and showering excessive praise on China’s response. The European Union and others staked out a middle ground.

The Trump administration has claimed that WHO criticized a U.S. travel ban that Trump ordered on people arriving from China.

Trump ordered a temporary suspension of funding for WHO from the United States — the health agency’s biggest single donor — pending a review of its early response. The advisory body, echoing comments from many countries, said such a review during the “heat of the response” could hurt WHO’s ability to respond to it.

Xi said China supports the idea of a comprehensive review of the global response to COVID-19 and that it should be “based on science and professionalism led by WHO, and conducted in an objective and impartial manner.”

Tedros emphasized that WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a global health emergency on Jan. 30, its highest level of alert, at a time when there were fewer than 100 cases outside of China. In the following weeks, WHO warned countries there was a narrowing “window of opportunity” to prevent the virus from spreading globally.

During the first few months of the outbreak, WHO officials repeatedly described the virus’s spread as “limited” and said it wasn’t as transmissible as flu; experts have since said COVID-19 spreads even faster. It declared the outbreak to be a pandemic on March 11, after the virus had killed thousands globally and sparked large epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and elsewhere.

___

MADRID — Spain has reported 59 new fatalities from the new coronavirus, the lowest daily death toll in two months. That brings the total number of deaths in the country to 27,709.

The number of confirmed infections rose on Monday to 231,606, or 285 new ones from the previous day.

Fernando Simón, the top health official in charge of Spain’s response to COVID-19, called the latest figures “very good news.”

“The goal is no longer knowing the total number of cases but to detect as early as possible the new cases wherever they appear,” Simón said.

He added that the time span between infections and diagnosis has shortened and that more people are being cured because treatment has improved.

Commerce across the country was reopening on Monday as Spanish regions gradually edge toward what authorities have branded as the “new normality.” The hard-hit regions in or around Barcelona and Madrid are progressing slower than the rest of Spain.

___

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of South Carolina’s major universities is canceling fall break next semester and ending in-person classes before Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.

The University of South Carolina said it is ending in-person classes a few weeks early because it anticipates a second wave of COVID-19 cases along with the regular flu season.

The university says it is not including the typical four-day break in October so students and professors won’t be as likely to travel throughout the country and possibly return with COVID-19 or other viruses from faraway places.

ROME — Italy has registered its lowest daily increases in both deaths and new cases of COVID-19 since before the national lockdown began in early March.

According to data from the Health Ministry, 99 deaths of persons with coronavirus infections were registered in a 24-hour period ending Monday evening.

That same period saw 451 confirmed new cases.

On Monday, Italians enjoyed a first day of regained freedoms, including being able to sit down at a cafe or restaurant, shop in all retail stores or attend church services such as Mass.

But until next month they still can’t travel outside their regions except for work or other strict necessities, as lockdown rules are gradually lifted.

Italy now officially has 32,007 deaths, although many in nursing homes who died during the lockdown period weren’t tested for coronavirus as the tests were mainly given to hospitalized patients.

Overall, there are 225,886 confirmed cases of COVID-in Italy, where Europe’s outbreak began.

___

GENEVA — The U.S. Health and Human Services secretary has demanded “change” at the World Health Organization, accusing it of failing to obtain the information the world needed as the coronavirus outbreak emerged.

Alex Azar said the United States supports an independent review of “every aspect of WHO’s response to the pandemic,” keeping up a U.S. onslaught against the U.N. health agency over its alleged failure to press China to be more transparent about the origins of the outbreak.

Without mentioning China by name, Azar said: “In an apparent attempt to conceal this outbreak, at least one member state made a mockery of their transparency obligations, with tremendous costs for the entire world.”

Azar, speaking by video conference to the WHO’s annual assembly, also joined recent statements from the U.S. State Department blasting the U.N. health agency for not allowing Taiwan, whose government is a rival of China’s, to attend the event as an observer state.

“The health of 23 million Taiwanese people should never be sacrificed to send a political message,” Azar said.

He said the United States had allocated $9 billion to benefit the global coronavirus response.

Azar spoke just hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the assembly by videoconference, saying China would spend $2 billion to help respond to the COVID-19 crisis and economic fallout from it.

___

___

___

ROME — Rome’s blockbuster exhibition of masterpieces by Renaissance artist Raphael will reopen to the public on the day it had been due to close.

Only three days after it had opened in early March, the exhibition at the Scuderie was forced to hastily lock its doors as part of pandemic containment measures ordered by the Italian government.

Organizers said on Monday that art lovers can see the works, including 120 paintings, drawings and sketches by Raphael, starting on June. 2. That day, a national holiday, was supposed to be the final date of the run.

Instead, lenders, including the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, which has the world’s largest collections of Raphael works, agreed to let their pieces stay until Aug. 30, allowing for a significant extension of the show.

Under gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures, Italians can resume traveling between regions on June 3. With tourism a key revenue-maker, Italy hopes other countries will allow their citizens to soon travel for pleasure. Italy is where Europe’s coronavirus began, and it is one of the world’s most stricken countries.

The Raphael exhibit, marking the 500th anniversary of his death as a young man from a fever, will stay open until late at night to reduce crowding risks.

___

SOAVE, Italy — Given the uncertainty of travel and safety precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Venice Biennale said Monday that the architectural exhibit won’t take place this year after all.

The event has instead been delayed until 2021, forcing the postponement of the contemporary art exhibit to 2022.

The postponements are ‘’an acknowledgement that it is impossible to move forward — within the set time limits — in the realization of such a complex and worldwide exhibition,’’ the Biennale said.

The Venice Biennale still plans to hold the 77th annual film festival from Sept. 2-12, as well as festivals dedicated to theater, contemporary music and contemporary dance scheduled between September and October.

The Biennale had originally postponed the architecture show, titled “How will we live together?” to late August for a three-month run, half the usual. The new dates are May 22-Nov. 21, 2021, while the contemporary art show will run from April 23-Nov. 27, 2022, one month longer than usual.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s health ministry has announced just two new coronavirus infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and two new deaths, as the country entered the third phase of easing lockdown restrictions.

The number of confirmed infections in Greece now stands at 2,836, although the true number is believed to be higher. The country’s coronavirus-related death toll is 165.

The news came on the day that Greece reopened shopping malls and archaeological sites, while high school students returned to classes and Greeks were allowed to travel outside their home region across the mainland and to the islands of Crete and Evia.

The government imposed lockdown measures early in Greece’s coronavirus outbreak, a move that has been credited with keeping the number of deaths and critically ill people low. Over the past few weeks it has been easing lockdown restrictions faster than originally predicted, in part with a view to safeguarding its tourism industry, which accounts for a major part of Greece’s economy.

___

LONDON — The British government says it will soon be able to trace the contacts of everyone who tests positive for the coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government has recruited 21,000 contact tracers, including 7,500 health care professionals and thousands of call handlers. He says the team will “help manually trace the contacts of anyone who’s had a positive test and advise them on whether they need to isolate.”

A robust contact-tracing effort is a key part of plans to lift Britain’s lockdown.

Britain initially lagged behind many countries in testing but now has the capacity to do more than 100,000 a day for the virus, though the target is not always met. The government is now aiming for 200,000 a day, and Hancock says anyone over the age of 5 who has coronavirus symptoms is now eligible for a test.

A mobile phone app that will alert users if they have been in contact with an infected person is being tested on the Isle of Wight, an island off England’s south coast with a population of 140,000. The government says the trial has revealed some issues with the app, including a failure to work on some phones, but that these are being addressed.

___

TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s Muslim community has decided to reopen mosques and resume religious activity, with major restrictions.

A statement Monday said Muslims may resume using mosques for prayers while staying there no longer than 10 minutes, not in groups, wearing gloves and maintaining social distancing. The statement says mosques should be disinfected regularly. Children under age 12 and people 65 and older are still being told to avoid mosques.

Muslims have been performing rituals at home during the fasting month of Ramadan, which ends Saturday.

Mosques and churches have been shut down in Albania since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The country has reported 31 deaths from COVID-19 and 948 confirmed cases.

Also on Monday, some 30,000 high school seniors returned to classrooms in Albania.

___

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s government has announced more steps to ease the restrictive measures it adopted to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Igor Matovic says live performance spaces and movie theaters can reopen on Wednesday while limiting capacity to 100 people. At the same time, shopping malls can return to business while allowing no more than one shopper per 15 square meters (161 square feet). All people inside will have to wear face masks.

Also, restaurants will be allowed to serve customers indoors.

As of June 1, nursery schools are reopening while children up to the fifth grade can go back to school on a voluntary basis. No more than 20 can be in one class.

Matovic says that starting on Thursday, Slovak citizens and those who have permanent or temporary residency in Slovakia will be allowed to travel to eight countries and won’t have to be quarantined if they return within 24 hours.

Slovakia has recorded 1,495 cases of COVID-19 with 28 deaths.

___

LONDON — First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland could begin easing its lockdown measures by the end of the month.

Scotland has clashed with the government in London over the lifting of restrictions, with Sturgeon taking a stricter approach on topics including when to reopen schools.

Sturgeon said Monday that if progress is made in reducing the spread of the coronavirus, Scots may be allowed to meet people in other households, and some sporting events may be permitted. She added a “route map” to paths out of lockdown will be published Thursday.

She said: “Within two weeks, my hope is that we will be taking some concrete steps on the journey back to normality.”

A total of 2,105 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for COVID-19, up by two from 2,103 on Sunday.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s foreign minister says European countries will work over the next two weeks on criteria that would help make international vacations on the continent possible this summer.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas consulted Monday with counterparts from 10 countries that are popular with German tourists, most in southern Europe.

Maas stressed the need for a coordinated safety-first approach rather than a bilateral “European competition for tourists.”

He said the ministers likely will meet again in two weeks, and officials will work on details before then — addressing issues such as whether vacationers who become infected with the coronavirus while away should be quarantined at their destinations or transported home.

Maas said “it will be necessary to tell people clearly … that there will be restrictions everywhere, on the beaches, in restaurants, in city centers.”

At present, many European borders are at least partly closed and some countries require all or most people arriving to go into quarantine for two weeks.