WATCH: State health officials discuss how COVID-19 is affecting children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) will be holding another discussion regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This week’s topic will focus on how COVID-19 is affecting children, specifically the Delta variant of the virus.

“The Delta variant is a highly transmissible strain of the virus that is a serious threat to children. Everyone 12 years old and older can help to protect young children by getting vaccinated,” MASA President Dr. Aruna Arora said. “The vaccines are proven to be safe, effective and they are free of charge. Doctors also recommend wearing masks while indoors out in public to help stop the spread of the virus.”

Dr. Arora, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public and Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey will be answering questions in the roundtable discussion.

The full discussion can be found in the video player above starting at 4 p.m.