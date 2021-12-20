WATCH: State health officer to discuss latest on COVID-19 variants in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) will be holding a roundtable discussion with Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Monday night.

MASA and Harris will be discussing the latest on both the delta and omicron variants of COVID-19. Dr. Michael Saag with UAB will also be on the call.

The first case of the omicron variant in Alabama was discovered on Thursday in the “West Central Public Health District,” according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Delta remains the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the country but health experts predict omicron could quickly overtake that spot. It has already been found to be the most prominent variant of the virus in one Florida county.

You can watch the full roundtable discussion in the video player above starting at 6:30 p.m.

