WATCH: State health officer to discuss best back-to-school practices to limit spread of COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will be a part of a Q&A Thursday that will discuss the upcoming school year and the best practices against spreading COVID-19.

Dr. Harris will be joined by Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease expert at UAB, to address the safety of masking, vaccinating children as well as a slew of other topics.

This comes after the Alabama Department of Education announced it will be up to individual school districts to implement mask mandates for students when they return to classrooms.

On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that even vaccinated people should return to wearing masks in indoor settings as the Delta variant of the virus has proven to be more contagious and leading to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.

