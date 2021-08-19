WATCH: State health officer joins discussion debunking COVID-19 myths

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) will be hosting a discussion Thursday afternoon to debunk the common myths surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is an epidemic of misinformation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines that have convinced far too many to remain unvaccinated. The answer to misinformation is accurate information. We encourage everyone who has questions or concerns about the vaccines to discuss them with medical doctors, who will provide factual information based on evidence,” MASA President Dr. Aruna Arora said.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris will join Dr. Arora for the discussion as well as Dr. Tate Hinkle, the medical director of Medical Park Family Care in Dadeville.

You can watch the full discussion in the video player above starting at 4 p.m.