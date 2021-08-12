WATCH: State health leaders address hospital concerns after rise in patients with COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — State health leaders will be holding Q&A sessions Thursday to discuss the continued rise in hospitalizations across Alabama.

UAB Medicine will be hosting the first of two sessions starting at 1 p.m. Dr. Suzanne Judd and Dr. Sarah Nafzinger will discuss the latest projections of hospitalizations and the impact COVID-19 is having on UAB Hospital.

Then at 4 p.m., the Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) will hosts a discussion with State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, and Dr. William Admire, the chief medical officer for Mobile Infirmary and North Baldwin Infirmary.

Dr. Harris says as of Thursday, 2,400 Alabamians have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and only 5% of all ICU beds across the state are available at this time.

You can send in your questions to MASA ahead of the discussion.

The Q&A with UAB starts at 1 p.m. and the session with the MASA starts at 4 p.m.