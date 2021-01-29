LIVE: UAB vaccine distribution update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday morning UAB will provide an update on their vaccine distribution.

UAB will host a media Q&A with Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of Clinical Support Services at UAB Medicine, at 11:45 a.m.

This update follows Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris’s earlier announcement of expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. Beginning Feb. 8, Alabamians 65 years of age and older, among other groups, will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

A livestream of this event will be available within this story.