LIVE: UAB vaccine distribution update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday morning UAB will provide an update on their vaccine distribution.

UAB will host a media Q&A with Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of Clinical Support Services at UAB Medicine, at 11:45 a.m. 

This update follows Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris’s earlier announcement of expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. Beginning Feb. 8, Alabamians 65 years of age and older, among other groups, will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

A livestream of this event will be available within this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES