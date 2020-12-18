‘Next 2 weeks will be critical’: Birmingham-area hospital staff give COVID-19 update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

A replay of this press conference will be available in the player above.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham-area hospital leaders hosted a virtual news conference Friday at 11 a.m. CT to provide updates on COVID-19 and its local impact. 

In an open letter Wednesday, Birmingham-area hospitals plead with Alabamians to avoid travel, large holiday gatherings.

From Thursday to Friday, ADPH reported an increase of 4,182 confirmed cases, 382 of which are from a backlog. Excluding the backlog, this still marks a new record for Alabama in daily new coronavirus cases.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES