WATCH: RMC Health System addresses rise in COVID-19 patients

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center (RMC) is now caring for 15 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital will be holding a Facebook Live to address the rise in hospitalizations and cases.

In May, RMC celebrated the fact they did not have a single in-house COVID-19 patient for the first time in over a year. Last week, the health system reported only eight patients with the virus.

You can watch the full address in the video player above starting at 12:15 p.m.