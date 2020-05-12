WATCH: Rep. Sewell provides updates on Congress’ negotiations on phase 4 COVID-19 relief package, state’s plan

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 10,167 confirmed cases and 423 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that about 129,444 tests have been completed so far and 1,271 people are being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19.

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) held a press conference to provide updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama.

Rep. Sewell discussed Congress’ ongoing negotiations on phase four COVID-19 relief package, the Governor’s new “safer at home” order, and the state’s plan to administer $1.78 billion in federal funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund under the CARES Act to help combat the coronavirus crisis.

Rep. Terri Sewell Press Conference

