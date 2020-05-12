WATCH: Rep. Sewell provides updates on Congress’ negotiations on phase 4 COVID-19 relief package, state’s plan

Representative Terri Sewell

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has 10,167 confirmed cases and 423 coronavirus-related deaths. Health officials say that about 129,444 tests have been completed so far and 1,271 people are being treated in hospitals statewide for COVID-19.

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07) held a press conference to provide updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Alabama.

Rep. Sewell discussed Congress’ ongoing negotiations on phase four COVID-19 relief package, the Governor’s new “safer at home” order, and the state’s plan to administer $1.78 billion in federal funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund under the CARES Act to help combat the coronavirus crisis.

Visit here to watch, Rep. Terri Sewell Press Conference

For more details, visit, Sewell.house/gov.

