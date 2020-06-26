WATCH: Jefferson County issues mandatory face-covering order, effective Monday June 29

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) The Jefferson County Unified Command has issued a mandatory face-covering order that will go into effect on Monday, June 29th at 5 p.m.

The new order does not include churches, but health officials still recommend face-coverings for everyone. Also, the new ordinance will cover the Birmingham face-covering ordinance that is set to expire soon.



Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Wilson says that we could potentially reduce the transmission of COVID-19 cases by 50%, with masking. Wilson says that he is advising everyone to please take this COVID-19 pandemic seriously as the number of cases continues to increase.

Dr. Michael Saag, Professor of Medicine in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases says that everyone needs to realize the huge impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and how face-covering will not only decrease the number of cases but will help decrease the number of people who need to be treated in Alabama hospitals.



Saag says sadly the more people who have to be treated for the virus take up space in the hospitals for those who need to be treated for other injuries and emergencies such as car crashes, heart attacks, etc.



Health officials are urging everyone to please wear face-coverings and understand that this will only get worse if every person does not do their part and cover their mouths and noses to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Wilson says that when it comes to face-coverings, people are becoming careless and everyone needs to understand the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and how deadly the virus is.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 33,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. 887 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported and 2,653 people are being treated for the virus in Alabama hospitals at this time.



Health officials report that 18,866 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alabama. And 377,857 coronavirus tests have been completed in the state so far.



Health officials say that Jefferson County is one of the top counties in the state with the most reported cases.



For more details visit the Jefferson County Department of Public Health website.