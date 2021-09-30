WATCH: MASA, ADPH discuss possible ‘twindemic’ as flu season approaches during COVID-19 pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) held another live discussion focusing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s talk focused on getting the flu shot as well as being vaccinated against COVID-19. MASA President Dr. Aruna Arora will be joined by Dr. Karen Landers and Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

“As we enter another flu season, doctors across the country are very concerned about a possible “twindemic” – a combination of COVID-19 cases and a surge of patients who need to be treated for the flu at the same time,” Dr. Arora said. “That is why it is critically important for everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated against both the flu and COVID. The vaccines can be administered at the same time, and both will make it less likely you get seriously ill, hospitalized or die from COVID or the flu.”

