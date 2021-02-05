COVID-19 vaccination efforts expand in Birmingham metro as more Alabamians eligible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham mayor and UAB’s vice president for clinical services discussed the expansion of vaccination efforts in a virtual press conference Friday afternoon.

Mayor Randall Woodfin and Dr. Sarah Nafziger delivered vaccine site and distribution updates, recapped the first week at the Hoover Met vaccination site, and provided other general vaccine information.

According to Nafziger, UAB is currently booked through Feb. 14 with vaccination appointments. Once the hospital receives information from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on future vaccine shipments, they will schedule additional appointments. Anyone 65 years of age and older, as of Friday, is eligible to receive a vaccine. Registration is available online at uabmedicinevaccine.org. As of yet, UAB has administered 40,000 first and second doses, Nafziger said.

“We’re excited to have this opportunity to do even more for our community,” Dr. Nafziger said in the conference. “We are absolutely thrilled to be expanding our vaccine categories as well.”

Next week Parker High School in Birmingham will become the newest vaccination site, joining the Hoover Met—which opened this week—and UAB’s Highlands drive-thru location.

“This is another example of having a sense of urgency around saving lives,” Woodfin said about the Parker High School vaccination site. “I want to encourage the citizens of Birmingham to take advantage of this site that is located within our city limits.”

In its first week of operation, the Hoover Met vaccinated an average of 800 people per day. Nafziger says she believes the sites will be able to jointly vaccinate up to 17,000 people per week, depending on vaccine availability.

“It all depends on having doses available, and statewide…they’re not,” Dr. Nafziger said.