WATCH: UAB to provide updates regarding the college student COVID-19 testing tool, GuideSafe

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Representatives from the University of Alabama at Birmingham will hold a press conference to provide an update on the GuideSafe™ Entry Testing initiative, which began Tuesday, Aug. 4.

GuideSafe is the uniting platform/brand for ongoing communication about COVID-19 testing, tools, and actions, and was developed by a team of experts at UAB to promote a safe entry to higher education campuses and ongoing COVID-19 monitoring for students and the community at large.

The GuideSafe platform is made possible by $30 million of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, designated by Governor Kay Ivey. 

Speakers will include:

  • Bob Phillips, Executive Director, GuideSafe™ Entry Testing
  • Mike Saag, M.D., Director, UAB Division of Infectious Disease
  • Georges Netto, M.D., Chair, UAB Department of Pathology

For more information visit, GuideSafe.org.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page