WATCH: UAB to provide updates regarding the college student COVID-19 testing tool, GuideSafe

Representatives from the University of Alabama at Birmingham will hold a press conference to provide an update on the GuideSafe™ Entry Testing initiative, which began Tuesday, Aug. 4.



GuideSafe is the uniting platform/brand for ongoing communication about COVID-19 testing, tools, and actions, and was developed by a team of experts at UAB to promote a safe entry to higher education campuses and ongoing COVID-19 monitoring for students and the community at large.

The GuideSafe platform is made possible by $30 million of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, designated by Governor Kay Ivey.



Speakers will include:

Bob Phillips, Executive Director, GuideSafe™ Entry Testing

Mike Saag, M.D., Director, UAB Division of Infectious Disease

Georges Netto, M.D., Chair, UAB Department of Pathology





For more information visit, GuideSafe.org.



