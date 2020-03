A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – UAB will host an update regarding the current state of the novel coronavirus 2019.

The press conference is set to take place Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m.

UAB Provost Pam Benoit and Jodie Dionne-Odom M.D., assistant professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases will be speaking about the latest developments.

According to the CDC, there are now 31 coronavirus deaths reported in the U.S. and over 1,000 cases.

Tune in right here at 3 p.m. as UAB discusses the latest.