WATCH: UAB provides update on COVID-19; students to complete online classes after spring break

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) UAB holds a press conference with an update regarding the current state of COVID-19, novel coronavirus 2019.





UAB Provost Pam Benoit, Ph.D. will speak about concerns related to UAB campus updates for students and faculty.

According to Benoit, students are to remain out for spring break until March 24th. Once Spring Break ends, students are to continue courses online.

For the latest on UAB campus as it relates to coronavirus, visit.



UAB officials say medical questions were addressed during the Alabama Department of Public Health’s press conference that was held Friday morning.



During that press conference, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of the coronavirus from a Montgomery County resident.





